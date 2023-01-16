Farah Khan Welcomes Her ‘Two Favourites’ Sajid Khan And Abdu Rozik After Their Exit From Bigg Boss 16

New Delhi: The popular Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan welcomes her ‘two favourites’ – brother Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik – after their exit from Bigg Boss 16.

Farah shared a series of images and captioned them, “My 2 favourites this season of #Biggboss 16….sometimes its even better to just win hearts (three red heart emojis).” She tagged Abdu and Sajid on the images. She used ‘mandli’, ‘family’ and ‘burgir’ because the hashtags on the submit. Actors Malaika Arora, Yuvika Chaudhary, clothier Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey dropped coronary heart emojis. Entrepreneur Anam Mirza wrote, “Favs (red heart emojis).”

Take A look:

