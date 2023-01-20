Farah Khan Shares Pictures With ‘Bolly Gang’ As They Jets Off To Dubai

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan shared pictures with Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, and Shibani Dandekar as all of them were high in the holiday mood.

Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a picture and Off to Dubai!! #atlantisopening #bollygang ♥️ #timepass

Take A look:

In the picture, Farah sported a blue coat with a black T-shirt while Gauri wore a denim sleeveless plunging neckline top with dark sunglasses. Farhan can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt and completing his look with a cap as he took the selfie.

Farhan also shared an adorable picture with Farah, in which she planted a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing the group picture on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Off to Dubai!!” She used ‘atlantis opening’, ‘bolly gang’ and ‘timepass’ as the hashtags. Reacting to the picture, one of her fans wrote, “Beautiful picture (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji). Enjoy your trip to Dubai.” Another fan commented, “Great pic, all in one frame.” Other fan wrote, “I love your jolly nature.”

