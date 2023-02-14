Farah Khan hosts a special party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 ended with MC Stan being crowned the show’s winner on its big finale night.
Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a bunch of videos from the Bigg Boss 16 after party. Dropping a clip of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Manya Singh and other contestants singing the Bigg Boss anthem, the Main Hoon Na director captioned the post, “Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS.
However, a section of netizens also noticed that Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer were missing from the party.
The Asli winner of bigg boss 16 PRIYANKA at Farah khan's Bigg boss party.
PRIYANKA WON FOR LIFE pic.twitter.com/TpdNULwgPJ
— Priyankit (@priankitlover) February 13, 2023
Mandali & Non Mandali Are Present But Who Are Missing ? Tell Us in Comment Section
#MCStan #ShivThakare #ShalinBhanot #AbduRozik #NimritKaurAlhuwalia #SajidKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #ArchanaGautam #SoundryaSharma pic.twitter.com/ZsrxiJk6za
— Flash 24 (@Flash24Youtube) February 13, 2023
#ShivThakare and #NimritKaurAhluwalia spotted together at Farah Khan’s party celebrating #BB16 success pic.twitter.com/JH7uD1E5Mr
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2023
Shiv, Archana, Vikkas, Nishant, Ken, Nimrit, Farah & Fahmaan dancing. pic.twitter.com/P91hZJVuCP
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2023
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary with her manager and #VikkasManaktala pic.twitter.com/fL8WvslZM5
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2023
#ShivThakare and #VikkasManaktala pose together pic.twitter.com/JupLNq0glf
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2023
#ShalinBhanot dancing with host #FarahKhan pic.twitter.com/jGmCx8jJka
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2023
#SoundaryaSharma shared a video with #MCStan on her Insta story enjoying Farah Khan's party pic.twitter.com/aPu2Hc4Wz4
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 13, 2023
Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. After announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down on February 12.
Aside from a gleaming trophy in the shape of a gold unicorn and a swanky Grand i10 Nios, MC Stan also took home a whopping Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as cash prize.
