Far-Right Outsider Javier Milei Elected Argentina’s New President

Far-right libertarian outsider Javier Milei registered a win in Argentina’s presidential run-off poll, according to provisional results, as reported by the BBC.

He defeated the candidate of the governing Peronists, provisionally, by more than 10 points. As per the provisional results, out of almost 90% of the votes counted, Milei had around 56% of the vote, compared with 44% for Massa.

The election came when Argentina was witnessing rising inflation and an economy in crisis, as per the BBC.

Milei’s rival, Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa, congratulated him on his victory.