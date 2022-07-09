Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja deletes Instagram posts on CSK; Is He leaving Chennai Super Kings?

New Delhi: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to the team’s 2021 and 2022 seasons from his official Instagram account in an indication that all is not well between the all-rounder and the IPL franchise. Jadeja was named the captain of the CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the 2022 season as the captaincy was impacting his individual performance.

The 4-time IPL champions began their journey this year under Jadeja’s leadership. MS Dhoni decided to pass on the baton and the former being one of the senior players in the side was given the responsibility. But the beginning was horrific as CSK suffered 4 straight losses. After a total of 10 games, Jadeja decided to hand the leadership back to Dhoni and towards the business end of the season, got ruled out due to an injury.

Jadeja’s sudden exit sparked speculations of a possible rift between him and the franchise. However, the team’s top brass rubbished the reports back then. And now, another incident has sent the fans in a state of doubt.

Jadeja has reportedly deleted all his older Instagram posts related to CSK. The development has given a shock to the fans out there. But the franchise continues to feature the all-rounder in its Twitter feeds as recently, they posted a picture of him, congratulating for being named as the vice-captain of the ODI team for the tour of West Indies.

Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. ( He does it every year ).

He has also deleted all his CSK related posts on Instagram .

