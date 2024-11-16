New York: In recent weeks, pop sensation Ariana Grande has found herself at the center of a heated online debate regarding her noticeable weight loss.

The 31-year-old singer and actress, currently on a press tour for the highly anticipated movie “Wicked,” has faced a barrage of body-shaming comments on social media.

However, her loyal fan base has swiftly come to her defense, condemning the hurtful remarks and urging others to spread kindness and empathy.

The controversy began when Grande appeared at a red-carpet event in Mexico City, looking significantly slimmer. Social media users were quick to comment on her appearance, with some suggesting she looked “malnourished.” This prompted a wave of support from her fans, who reminded critics of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who faced similar scrutiny during his battle with cancer. “You guys learned NOTHING from Chadwick Boseman,” one fan wrote, while another added, “People gotta stop with this s***.”

Grande has yet to publicly address the latest round of body-shaming, but she has previously spoken about how such scrutiny has affected her. Last year, she took to TikTok to discuss the impact of body-shaming on her mental health, urging people to be more considerate when commenting on others’ appearances. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” she said in the video.

Fans have echoed this sentiment, with many expressing concern for Grande’s well-being and emphasizing the importance of empathy. “Not here for the negative comments, but I do hope she’s in good health and everything’s OK,” one user commented. Another fan shared, “Some people suffer in silence…you never know what they’re going through.”