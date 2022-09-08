Fans hit each other with chairs at stadium after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Dubai: Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan as Naseem Shah smashed two last-over sixes in their Super Four encounter in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The clash took an ugly turn as supporters of both teams hit each other with chairs. In a video, a man can be seen hitting another person wearing a Pakistani jersey with a chair.

Afghan fans allegedly hit Pakistani fans at the stadium after their team was defeated in the Asia Cup.

Raising slogans like “Afghanistan Zindabad,” the fans also allegedly started vandalizing the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan held their nerve in a low-scoring thriller to reach the Asia Cup final with a one-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In a dramatic finish in Sharjah, No.10 batter Naseem Shah slammed two sixes off the first two balls of the final over to seal Pakistan a win against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.