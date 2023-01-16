Fans call out Bigg Boss for favouring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as she wins Ticket to Finale!

Mumbai: In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Bigg Boss gave contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ‘captaincy’ of the house along with ‘Ticket to Finale.’ He asked the other housemates to fight for the captaincy to win ticket to the finale from Nimrit.

The contestants made plans with other fellow contestants to win ticket to finale in the promo shared by ColorsTV.

Fans showed their displeasure and confronted Bigg Boss for favouring Nimrit unnecessarily . Some of them asked Bigg Boss to give the show’s trophy itself.

The promo opened with Bigg Boss announcing, “Mai Nimrit ko ek baar fir captain bana raha hu, captaincy ke saath attached hai ticket to finale week (I am Nimrit as the captain of the Bigg Boss house and ticket to finale is attached with captaincy).” Niimrit, along with other housemates were seen surprised. They clapped and shouted, “Woooo”. Bigg Boss continued and said, “Bas sirf uske liye, usko Nimrit ki captaincy ko cheen na hoga (For that, you have to snatch away Nimrit’s captaincy).”

'Ticket To Finale' ke liye banegi nayi strategies, kya Nimrit bacha paayegi apni captaincy?🧢 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 16, 2023

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Nimrit ko sidha winner hi bana do bb (Bigg Boss, make Nimrit as the winner of the show).” Another person wrote, “Ye bas Nimrit ko final tak le jaane ke liye kiya hai bb.. bb ki gf jo hai nimrit.(They have done it to take Nimrit to the finals, she is Bigg Boss’s girlfriend).” Other person commented, “Bigg boss biasness towards nimrit has crossed the level of disappointment.” “Nimrit is most undeserving, jealous and insecure..always support chaiye aage bhadne ke liye (She always need support to move ahead)”, added one. One comment read, “Kuch naya karo hamesha colors ke faces ko support karte hai bb waale (Do something new, they always support the faces of colors tv).”