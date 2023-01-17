Fans call out Bigg Boss 16 for arranging a ‘b**ching session’ against Priyanka Chaudhary

Mumbai: Bigg Boss gave a new task to the housemates in the latest episode. The inmates were supposed to comment on co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game plan in Bigg Boss’s house. In a new promo shared on social media, contestants are seen entering the confession room one by one and talked about Priyanka’s game. Shalin Bhanot called her ‘illogical’ while Shiv Thakare labelled her ‘zero.’ MC Stan said that her nature cannot be changed because she is too stubborn. Many fans came in support of Priyanka and slammed Bigg Boss for arranging a ‘b**ching session’ against her.

ColorsTv shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, ““Sach, bahut hi ajeebo gareeb hota hai yeh sach”

The promo opened with Bigg Boss asking, ““Priyanka ka kya game plan hai (What is the game plan of Priyanka)?” Shalin said, “Uske logics sahi nhi lagte hai (Her logics are baseless). ”

MC Stan sat with his buddy Shiv in the confession room and said, “Uska nature koi badal nhi sakta (Nobody can change her nature).” Immediately, Shiv said, “Priyanka ka main strong tha ladai, jaise woh nikal diya, Ankit ke baad se woh shuniye lag rahi hai (Priyanka’s forte was to fight, since Priyanka’s friend Ankit got evicted, she is looking like a zero in the show without his support).”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Priyanka ke against ek pura b**ching session set up kiya Bigg Boss ne (Bigg Boss has organized a complete b**ching consultation towards Priyanka).” One character got here in Priyanka’s guide and wrote, “Without Priyanka, Bigg Boss game is zero.”