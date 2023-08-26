Fans believe Selena Gomez is singing about ex-boyfriend in Single Soon

New York: Selena Gomez, the pop sensation, made a triumphant return to the music scene with her latest single “Single Soon,” released on August 25, 2023. As fans embraced her new track, some couldn’t help but draw connections between the lyrics and her past relationships, particularly her romance with The Weeknd.

In the opening verse of “Single Soon,” Gomez sings, “Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.” The mention of “the weekend” in connection to contemplating a breakup instantly caught the attention of fans who remembered The Weeknd’s song “Save Your Tears.” This lyrical connection led many to speculate if Gomez was alluding to her past relationship with The Weeknd.

The music video for “Single Soon” adds another layer of intrigue. Gomez can be seen writing a Post-It note that reads, “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me,” seemingly suggesting a breakup. One astute TikTok user highlighted this scene as a reference to Sex and the City, known for its iconic Post-It note breakup. While the Easter egg adds a touch of nostalgia, fans were more interested in interpreting the note as a nod to Gomez’s split from The Weeknd.

Social media platforms, especially TikTok and Twitter, became abuzz with fans dissecting the lyrics and videos. Comments flooded in, suggesting that the mention of “the weekend” and the Post-It note were deliberate nods to Gomez’s past relationship. Users speculated whether the song could be about her breakup with The Weeknd and her subsequent involvement with Justin Bieber.