Fan Falls On Woman Patient At Cuttack SCB

Cuttack: A woman, undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, sustained injuries after a ceiling fan snapped and fell on her inside the surgery ward on Monday.

Reportedly, the woman, whose identity was not known immediatly has been shifted to ICU.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to the hospital 4 days ago for treatment of burn injuries.

This is not for the first time that such an incident has taken place. A similar incident had also been reported in the recent past. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities refused to comment on the issue.