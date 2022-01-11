Famous Sulia Jatra Begins In Bolangir

Bolangir: The Famous Sulia Jatra began in Bolangir district of Odisha from today with mass sacrifice of animals in Khairaguda and Kumuria under Deogaon block.

Reportedly, traditional weapons were also worshipped on the occasion.

The participants have been directed to maintain social distancing and use masks at all times.

While four platoons of police force have been deployed at the festival ground, all those who will take part in the festival like priests and servitors were asked to undergo RT-PCR tests.

On Monday, prior to the festival, an important ritual of worshipping traditional weapons was performed amidst the reverberating sound of beating of ‘panchabadya’.

Khairguda is the chief citadel of the celebration where at the altar of Sulia Budha, the presiding deity is situated. The ritual started in the morning hour. Thousands of tribals offered animals like goats, buffaloes, fowls; et al here for sacrifice and it is going to be a day-long affair.

Sulia Jatra is a festival where the tribals move marching out on a procession to the ritual site at the village and begin the ritual of animal sacrifice.

They believe, offering of blood of animals and birds to their deity Sulia brings good harvest and prosperity.

It is to be noted that earlier there had been a struggle between the district administration and Zilla Adivasi Sangha following Orissa High Court’s orders to abolish such practice and mass killing of animals.

However, after the Supreme Court of India gave its verdict to respect tribal rituals and traditions, the district administration has kept itself away from opposing the animal offering. It only intensifies security during the festival to avoid any unforeseen situation.