Famous Makar Mela At Baghamari Called Off Due To Covid-19 Fears

Khurda: Famous Makar Mela Baghamari Atri Hot Water Spring-based shrine of Lord Hattakeshwar Dev has been called off owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Besides, Section 144 has also been imposed at Hattakeshwar temple and Atri spring premises until further orders. However, rituals will be done with a maximum of 5 priests.

Worth mentioning, scores of childless married women both from the State and outside are usually seen thronging this sacred citadel even in this era of science and ultra modern medical treatment.

The blessed women also bring their year-old children for the darshan of the deity as well as get the head of the child tonsured as a mark of reverence and gratefulness offered to Lord Hattakeshwar Dev.