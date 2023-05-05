Famous bike rider -YouTuber Agastya Chauhan dies in tragic road accident

Delhi: Agastya Chauhan, a famous YouTuber and bike rider, died in a road accident when he was riding his racing bike at a speed 300 kilometers per hour on the Yamuna expressway. Agastya Chauhan had a large following on social media, sharing his love for biking. The Youtuber was on his way from Agra to Delhi when the incident occurred at the 47-kilometre milestone of the Yamuna Expressway.

Reports claimed that his helmet shattered after his bike hit a divider, causing fatal injuries. Emergency services were called for him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The Tappal police station of Aligarh district took custody of his body. Later, the body was then sent to the mortuary of Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem.

If reports are to be believed. Agastya’s bike hit a divider, causing him to lose control and crash. The impact was so severe that his helmet shattered, resulting in fatal injuries.

In the wake of the mishap, Aligarh Police appealed to motorists to drive responsibly and avoid overspeeding. Earlier this year, Agastya had been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act for performing various dangerous stunts on city roads in Dehradun. Reportedly, that Agastya was also one of the 12 bloggers identified by Dehradun traffic police for endangering public safety with their stunts.