Family House Of Iranian Climber Elnaz Rekabi “Destroyed”

Zanjan: The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.

The 33-year-old Elnaz is remanded under house arrest. She has apologized for violating Iran’s mandatory hijab legislation, saying the move was unintentional. It was unclear whether her comments were made under duress.

The controversy unfolded as demonstrations raged across Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of morality police, triggering a bloody repression by the security forces.

Supporters have expressed concerns about Elnaz’s safety in Iran, where the authorities have harassed the Rekabi family since the October 16 competition in Seoul.

According to media reports, police have destroyed the family villa in the northwestern Iranian province of Zanjan.

