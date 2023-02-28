Family Feud Turns Deadly! Man Beats Wife To Death, Kills Self In Balasore

Balasore: A family feud took an ugly turn. A man allegedly killed his wife over some trivial issues before committing suicide at Tilda village under Khaira police station in Balasore district on Tuesday.

Babu Das, who had an altercation with his wife Mina, beat her with a wooden plank to death. Later, Babu also consumed poison, leaving behind their two children.

There was an argument between Meena and Babu yesterday over some minor family issues. The fight took an ugly turn. Babu got angry and brought a wooden plank and thrashed Mina mercilessly. The villagers heard Meena’s screams and rescued her in a critical condition before shifting her to Khaira Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead.

After beating his wife, Babu consumed poison. He was rescued by the villagers in a critical condition and admitted to Khaira Hospital. Babu was later shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital yesterdayas his condition deteriorated.

However, he died while undergoing treatment. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

Police launched an investigation.