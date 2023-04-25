False News Content Is Unnecessary, Insensitive: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Writing false content is “unnecessary and insensitive”, said actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday and she hopes the press will not “perpetuate” it.

Last week, the Delhi High Court restrained several YouTube channels from publishing misleading content on the health of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya, saying spreading misinformation about a child reflects “morbid perversity”.

At the press conference of her upcoming movie “Ponniyin Selvan: II”, Aishwarya was asked about the irrelevant news content that hurts people emotionally and sentimentally.

“It’s so nice that a member from the media only is recognising that that does exist. So that gives us a great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary,” the 49-year-old actor said.

“So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that,” she added.

On the work front, Aishwarya is currently promoting “Ponniyin Selvan: II”, the second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s screen adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name.