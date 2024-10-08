Florida: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff occurred at 10:52 AM EDT, placing the Hera spacecraft on an interplanetary transfer orbit.

The Hera mission is part of ESA’s planetary defense initiative, aimed at studying the binary asteroid system of Didymos and its moonlet, Dimorphos. This mission follows NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which impacted Dimorphos to alter its orbit. Hera will conduct a detailed survey of the impact site to gather crucial data on the effectiveness of kinetic impact as a method for asteroid deflection.

Despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Milton, which was approaching Florida, the launch proceeded as scheduled. The 45th Weather Squadron had predicted only a 15% chance of favorable weather, but a timely window allowed for a successful launch. The Falcon 9 rocket, using booster B1061 for its 23rd and final flight, performed flawlessly, ensuring the Hera spacecraft’s safe deployment into its intended trajectory.

Hera’s mission is to enhance our understanding of asteroid deflection techniques, which are vital for planetary defense. By closely examining the changes in Dimorphos’ orbit and the impact’s aftermath, scientists hope to develop reliable methods to protect Earth from potential asteroid threats.

