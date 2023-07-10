Falaq Naaz shines in Eli Bitton baby pink chiffon gown with slits in Big Boss OTT season 2

New Delhi: Falaq Naaz, a prominent Indian actress celebrated for her roles in Hindi television, has recently joined forces with Eli Bitton, an Israel-origin fashion label, to showcase a stunning collaboration on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT.

The actress, widely recognized for her appearances in various TV shows aired on the Colors TV channel, continues to captivate audiences with her charm and fashion sense.

During the last weekend of Bigg Boss OTT, Falaq Naaz graced the screen in a breathtaking baby pink chiffon gown with slits, designed by Eli Bitton. The elegant ensemble from the fashion label, known for its exploration of femininity, modernism, spirituality, and environment through exquisite designs in solid colors and pastel shades, further enhanced Falaq’s radiant presence at the last weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT. Falaq Naaz, seizing the opportunity offered by Bigg Boss OTT to reveal her true self to a wider audience, has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and viewers alike. Her collaboration with Eli Bitton, a renowned fashion label, is poised to inspire millions to cultivate their unique sense of style and embrace their individuality

Yehuda Bitton, COO & Fashion Designer at Eli Bitton, said, Yehuda Bitton, COO & Fashion Designer at Eli Bitton, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “At Eli Bitton, we firmly believe that fashion empowers individuals to express themselves artistically, and Falak Naaz has done just that with our premium piece worth Rs. 39,900, proudly displayed on the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Falaq Naaz’s bold and confident demeanor is reflected in her impeccable sense of style, serving as an inspiration to many. We are truly captivated by how she effortlessly adorned our Mady – Baby Pink Embroidered Chiffon Evening Gown with Slits, exuding elegance and a touch of royalty. Our dresses are designed to be suitable for any occasion.”

The collaboration between Falaq Naaz and Eli Bitton aims to demonstrate that choosing the perfect dress can significantly enhance one’s confidence and individuality, inspiring millions to develop their distinctive sense of fashion. Eli Bitton’s recent partnership with Falak Naaz on the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT has received a delightful response from customers across India, promising a bright future for the fashion label in the country.



