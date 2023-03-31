Fakir Mohan MCH MBBS Student Jumps To Death

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a third-year MBBS student of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Balasore reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of his hostel on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Hiteshnu Das.

As per reports, Hiteshnu had yesterday returned to his hostel room after watching a movie in the evening. He had also taken Rs 30,000 from his father.

Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his father saying “I love you.”

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.