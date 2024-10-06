A fake doctor from West Bengal, identified as Palasa Biswas, has been arrested for running an illegal clinic in Odisha’s Bolangir district.

Biswas, who was posing as a doctor, was found to have fake medical degrees and had been operating the clinic in Sindhekela under the Bangomunda block for several years.

The arrest followed multiple complaints from residents who grew suspicious of Biswas’s activities. A joint team from Titilagarh and Bolangir police conducted a raid on the clinic, uncovering evidence of his fraudulent practices.

Biswas was arrested in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and has been charged under the Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control and Regulation) Act and the National Medical Commission Act.

