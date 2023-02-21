Fake Tobacco Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs Seized In Bhadrak, 1 Held

Bhadrak: Police have seized over Rs 10 lakh worth of fake tobacco along with raw materials and chemicals used in its preparation with the arrest of one person.

The police have arrested Laltu alias Sheikh Abdul Kumar (36) from Kazimahala area of Bhadrak.

A special team formed by the Bhadrak Puruna Bazaar Police raided a shop and the house of the arrested youth and seized the adulterated products and machinery used for packaging.

Police said that the value of the seized goods would be more than Rs 10 lakhs. A case (55/2023) has been registered by Bhadrak Puruna Bazar police station and the accused forwarded to the court.