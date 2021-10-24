Fake Tobacco Products Seized In Jajpur, 2 Held

Jajpur: Police on Tuesday seized a huge amount of fake tobacco from Chhatia area in Jajpur on Sunday.

Police have also detained two accused in this connection.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, a special squad of Jajpur police conducted a raid at an illegal tobacco factory located in the Chhatia area today.

During the raid, police recovered a huge cache of spurious tobacco stored at the spot.

Later the whole stock with the packaging machine and tools were seized and two accused were picked up. Further investigations into the matter are underway.