Fake Tobacco, Ganja Products Seized In Cuttack; One Held

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police on Sunday busted a fake Gutkha manufacturing unit in the Cuttack city. The cops have also detained the owner of the unit in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint enforcement squad of Commissionerate Police and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) conducted a raid at Malgodown area today and seized Huge quantities of adulterated gutkha and other tobacco products.

Besides, 10 quintals of an item having cannabis as its base were also seized from the unit, said a senior police.

In the packet, it has been mentioned as schedule E drug. As per norms, it needs to be sold or given only when prescribed by a certified medical practitioner. But it was being openly sold in the market,” added the officer.

However, further investigation into the matter is underway.