Fake PSI, Who Was Found Training At Gujarat’s Karai Academy, Sent To 8-day Remand 

Gandhinagar: Mayur Tadvi, accused of submitting forged documents including fitness certificates and appointment letter to enrol as a trainee police sub-inspector at the Karai Police Academy in Gandhinagar, has been sent to eight-day remand.

Tadvi was arrested on March 1 and an FIR was lodged at the Dabhoda police station in Gandhinagar. As per the FIR, he was booked under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code, among other charges.

A total of 582 trainees were selected through a series of tests by the Police Recruitment Board (PRB), but Tadvi’s name was not on the list of those candidates.

A “secret investigation” was held under the vigilance of the higher authorities in the academy and Tadvi was kept under watch, according to the FIR filed on the basis of complaint by inspector MN Rana of the academy.