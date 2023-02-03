Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 31.27 Lakh In Titlagarh, One Held

Bolangir: The Special Task Force (STF) and Bolangir Police have seized fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 31.27 lakh near the gate of the Titlagarh main bus stand under Titlagarh police station in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Thursday evening and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrested accused has been identified as Lingaraj Behera of Kantamal under Kegoan police station limits in Kalahandi district.

According to reports, the cops conducted a surprise raid at the bus stand and arrested the accused. The cops also recovered fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 31.27 lakh and other incriminating articles from his possession.

A case (No.04 dated 02.02.2023) has been registered under Sections 420/468/471/489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) IPC. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to jail custody.

Meanwhile, the STF is investigating the case. To date, the STF has seized fake currency notes to Rs 78,70,600.

Now, the STF will send the seized fake currency notes to the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudrana Pvt. Ltd., Mudrana Nagar, Salaboni, Pachima Medinapore in West Bengal for examination.