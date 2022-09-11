Fake Notes Worth Rs 16 L Seized In Rourkela, One Held

Sundargarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has seized fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 16 lakh and arrested a person from Sector 15 area of Rourkela here.

The arrested has been identified as Sk Ahmed.

Acting on reliable inputs, the STF team with assistance from Rourkela district police carried a raid and arrested the accused.

Following this, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A laptop, one colour printer and other incriminating articles have also been seized from the possession of the accused, said sources.