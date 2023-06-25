Fake Naga Sadhus Decamp With Gold Chain From House In City Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: A group of six miscreants, posing as Naga sadhus, allegedly decamped with a gold chain from a house at Raghunathpur, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the Naga Sadhus (naked ascetics), who had come to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, looted a gold chain worth about Rs 5 lakh from the house of one Pranakrushna Padhiary.

After a complaint was lodged in this regard, the police traced the mobile phone of the Naga Sadhus and found that they were in Jharkhand.

According to reports, a six-member Naga Sadhus was heading towards Puri on Friday. As evening fell, they took shelter in Mausi Maa temple at Raghunathpur.

During their stay, they made acquaintance with the village head, Pranakrushna Padhiary and Ajay Patra. After having dinner at the temple, the Sadhus expressed that they would like to have breakfast at their house in the morning before leaving for Puri.

According to them, in the morning, three Sadhua went to the house of Pranakrushna and the other three went to Ajay’s house. They persuaded the family to do a puja for the well-being of their family.

In the meanwhile, Pranakrushna’s son placed his gold chain on a table in their house before going to the bathroom and asked her mother to keep it inside. However, instead of having breakfast, he left the house hurriedly.

Later, when the family searched for the gold chain there was no trace of it. Suspecting that the miscreant in the guise of Naga Sadhua must have stolen the gold chain, they complained to the Nandankanan police station.

After a preliminary probe, the police found out that the accused Naga Sadhus hailing from Uttar Pradesh have fled to Jharkhand instead of going to Puri as they had claimed during their stay in the village.

As per police sources, a team will be heading for the neighbouring state to trace the accused Naga Sadhus.