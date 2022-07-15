Fake Loan App Case: One More Accused Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing has arrested a person in connection with the fake loan app case. The accused has been identified as Nitin Mallik.

Mallik was nabbed from Harinagar police limits in New Delhi. He has been booked under Sections 294/384/420/467/468/471/120-B of the IPC, and Section 66 (D) of the IT Act.

The accused was produced before the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari Court and brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand today.

The accused will be produced before SDJM Bhubaneswar today,reports stated.

Malik is the Director of M/s Good Start Business Services, a company illegally operating as a digital lender.

“He was pursued by some Chinese nationals to get involved in illegal business. Mallik was in direct and regular touch with at least three Chinese nationals and used to get a huge sum as salary for this job,” the EOW added.

The illegal loan apps have been providing short-term loans to people instantly. They send bulk messages to people and insist on downloading their apps for instant loans without any verification.