Fake Loan App Case In Odisha: Mumbai Police Takes 3 Accused Persons On Remand

Bhubaneswar: The Mumbai Police has secured the remand of three accused in a fake loan app case. They are Nitin Mallik who was arrested by EOW, Odisha on July 2, and Sushant and Rakhit who were arrested by the EOW on June 10, all three in connection with illegal digital money lending cases.

Mallik was taken on remand over an order of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 4th Court, Girgaon, Mumbai, while, Sushant and Rakhit, Directors of Mudmate Technologies were taken to custody by West Region Cyber Police, BKC Bandra.

The accused were involved in illegal digital lending loan app cases and are wanted by the different investigating agencies across the nation. Earlier press notes pertaining to their arrest were issued by EOW, Odisha along with the Advisory, the EOW stated.