Fake Liquor Unit Busted In Berhampur

Berhampur: Police today busted a fake liquor factory inside a bread manufacturing unit at Omm Nagar under Bada Bazar police limits here in Ganjam district.

A large amount of fake foreign liquor expensive brands is being manufactured in the three-storied building.

The police sealed the building and seized all the fake liquor. Two brothers, Tarini Jena and Mantu Jena, have been detained and are being interrogated by the Bada Bazar police. Police seized 10 cartons of fake foreign liquor, 10 bags of liquor bottles and caps from factory.

The adulterated liquors were bottled and sealed with stickers of branded companies.

The accused used caramel and spirit to make liquor. Three packets of caramel and six packets of spirit used in homeopathic medicines were seized from the spot. A lot of equipment for making fake liquor has also been seized.

These products were transported to different areas of Ganjam in three wheelers. The police have also seized the vehicles used in the transportation of illegal liquor. The accused used to prepare the intoxicants and sale it at night, police said.