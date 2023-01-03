Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted In Dhenkanal 

Dhenkanal: Police busted a fake liquor manufacturing unit at Ektali village in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal district and arrested three persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Zilla Parishad member Subash Majhi, police constable Sushant Dalei, and his brother Arbind.

According to reports, a fake liquor factory was running in the backyard of Subash’s house at Ektali.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise Department conducted a raid and nabbed them along with a large amount of fake liquor. Two live bullets were also seized from the constable.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.