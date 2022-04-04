Fake Job Racket Busted In Koraput, Five Held

Koraput: At least five persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake job racket in Koraput district, informed Sunabeda SDPO Manoj Kumar Behera on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sushil Kumar Chaudhury and Sunil Kumar Chaudhury of Rayagada and Santosh Kumar Baral, Kamal Mohanty, and Abhimanyu Mishra of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after a complaint in this regard by NALCO at Damanjodi Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, three teams led by Damanjodi IIC, Sunabeda IIC, and Semiliguda IIC conducted raids at several places and nabbed the accused persons.

The cops also seized fake gate passes, appointment letters, a computer, a laptop, a printer, different forms, stamps, 55 visiting cards, and Rs 21,000 cash from them.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the accused persons had duped around 70 youths of the district. They had collected around Rs 30,000-40,000 each from job aspirants assuring them to provide a job in some reputed companies like NALCO and HAL.