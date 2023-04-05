Fake Job Racket Busted In Balasore, 5 Arrested

Balasore: Police busted a racket that was allegedly involved in making money by offering fake jobs in the government and private sectors to people, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Five people, including two from Balasore, have been arrested in this connection, he said.

The mastermind of the gang used to contact government job aspirants and those who are seeking opportunities in the private sector, and collect money by offering fake appointments to them in various organisations, the officer said.

Some mediators were involved to disseminate information about job opportunities among aspirants, and fake job interviews were also conducted, police said.

“A preliminary investigation finds that the gang leader has duped job seekers of nearly Rs 1 crore,” Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said.

A search operation was conducted in the residence of one of the accused, and fake appointment letters, application forms of various companies of repute, gold ornaments worth Rs 10.50 lakh, Rs 3.09 lakh in cash, bank account and deposits of Rs 28 lakh and property worth Rs 80 lakh were unearthed, police said.

Two police teams have been sent to various parts of South India to ascertain further links to the racket, the officer added.