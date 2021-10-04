Fake employment firm busted, 5 held

Kalahandi: Police claimed to have busted a fake employment firm with the apprehension of five persons allegedly connected to the crime.

As per reports, over 60 job aspirants from different districts of Odisha were allegedly duped to the tune of lakhs on the pretext of providing employment.

On receiving complaints and allegations of cheating, police conducted raid on the fake hiring firm in Bhawanipatna and detained five persons.

While the arrestees are being interrogated, further investigation into the case is underway, sources said.