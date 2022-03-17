Fake doctor Ramesh Swain’s driver picked up by police

Bhubaneswar: While Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain, arrested for marrying 17 women for money and other valuables, remained in police custody, his driver, Pappu, was picked up by cops from Ranpur area in Nayagarh.

Reportedly, he is being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

Police had arrested 66-year-old Swain of Kendrapara district on February 14 for allegedly marrying at least 17 women by impersonating a doctor working with the Central government. Swain had conned them for money and other valuables.

The police said apart from marrying 17 women, Swain had also contacted at least 62 others through various matrimonial sites. Besides women, Swain has cheated a few MBBS aspirants, job seekers and businessmen in various parts of the country.