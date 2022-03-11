Fake Doctor Ramesh Swain To Undergo Polygraph Test Soon

Bhubaneswar: Fake doctor Ramesh Swain is to undergo a polygraph or lie detection test next week, informed sources on Friday.

Matric fail fake doctor Ramesh Swain who has been arrested on charges of marrying multiple women & other fraud cases will undergo polygraph test next Wednesday.

Reportedly, the accused has given his consent for lie-detection test, informs Mahila PS. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash had earlier informed that Swain is hiding many facts.

So far 15 cases have been registered against Swain.