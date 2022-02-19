Fake Doctor
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Fake Doctor Married 18 Women: Ramesh Swain Taken On 5 Days Remand

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Ramesh Chandra Swain who posed as a doctor and conned 18 women was taken on 5 days remand from today.

According to reports, a strict investigation will be carried out of his fraud. While the police had moved the court for a seven-day remand, SDJM Bhubaneswar granted five-day police remand of the accused.

Reportedly, a Special Team comprising Mahila Police, senior officials of the Twin City police, and professional counsellors have investigated Swain’s case.

It has been alleged that he was residing at a rented house in Patrapada showing fake identity documents in 2021.

Notably, the Romeo of Odisha’s Kendrapara has married more than a dozen women from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

Pradeep Sahoo 10953 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

16 + 2 =

Breaking