Fake Doctor Married 18 Women: Ramesh Swain Taken On 5 Days Remand

Bhubaneswar: Ramesh Chandra Swain who posed as a doctor and conned 18 women was taken on 5 days remand from today.

According to reports, a strict investigation will be carried out of his fraud. While the police had moved the court for a seven-day remand, SDJM Bhubaneswar granted five-day police remand of the accused.

Reportedly, a Special Team comprising Mahila Police, senior officials of the Twin City police, and professional counsellors have investigated Swain’s case.

It has been alleged that he was residing at a rented house in Patrapada showing fake identity documents in 2021.

Notably, the Romeo of Odisha’s Kendrapara has married more than a dozen women from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.