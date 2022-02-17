Fake Doctor Having 17 Wives Hadn’t Passed Matric Exam!

Bhubaneswar: The fake doctor Ramesh Swain, who was recently arrested for conning and marrying as many as 17 women in different parts of the country by posing as a doctor, has not passed the 10th Standard.

During the investigation, DCP Uma Shankar Dash informed that some of Swain’s relatives have confirmed that he has not passed high school.

A joint team of Mahila Police, Anti-Fraud Cell and professional counsellors is probing this case. Not just changing identities to marry women, he had many more ways to dupe people. Swain had conned a doctor from Cuttack promising his son a seat at a prestigious Medical College in Lucknow.

“The Commissionerate of Police have moved the court for his police remand. More details will be unearthed once we examine the accused further,” said Dash. Swain was arrested by Khandagiri police a couple of days back, on the basis of a complaint filed by one of his wives.

“The accused didn’t even pay salary to around 15 women whom he had appointed at the clinic in Baramba. He had also duped a doctor of some lakhs after engaging him at the clinic in Cuttack city,” said Dash.

Meanwhile, police today conducted searches at the rented house of Swain in Patrapada. Several documents have been seized by the sleuths.