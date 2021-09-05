Fake Doctor Arrested In Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A person from Nayagarh district was arrested for running an illegal clinic and treating patients without the requisite qualification or license under the Clinical Establishment Act.

The accused has been identified as Biswanath Ghadei.

Reportedly, a special team led by Dr. Santosh Nayak conducted a raid on the clinic, Kalyani Hospital at Chayapatha lane, following directions from the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO).

During verification it was found that Ghadei was not a doctor and was running the clinic illegally as his unit was not registered under the Clinical Establishment Act. The documents produced by him were also found to be forged.

Subsequently, a case was filed by the health department officials and the accused was arrested.