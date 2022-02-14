Fake Doctor Arrested For Duping Many After Establishing Relationship With 14 Women

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police arrested a man posing as a doctor and duping several people of crores of rupees.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Swain, a resident of Bhagwanpur village in the Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the accused allegedly married as many as 14 women from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after one of his 14 wives filed a complaint against Ramesh at Mahila Police Station alleging that they got married at Arya Samaj Mandal in Delhi following which she was brought to Bhubaneswar. Later, she got to know that he has produced a fake identity and had looted many women using the same trick.

Acting on the complaint, Mahila Police Station and Special Squad arrested Ramesh from a rented house in Bhubaneswar’s Khandagiri area.

Further investigation into his financial condition is underway to ascertain how much money he has looted by identifying himself as a homoeopathy doctor.

According to preliminary investigations, it was learnt that Ramesh used to target single working women who had nobody to rely upon. A Special Team will be formed with lady police cops for a better probe and Ramesh will be taken into remand, added DCP.