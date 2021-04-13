Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 57,000 Seized From Railways Employee In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: An employee of Indian Railways was arrested after fake currency notes with a face value of about Rs 57,000 were recovered from his possession, said police on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Raman Kumar Rajak (32) of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh. He was posted at Brajrajnagar railway station.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the counterfeit currency notes, a police team raided his rented house last night. During the search, the cops seized a bag containing 114 fake notes in denomination of Rs 500.

While the accused has been forwarded to court, further investigation into the incident is on, sources said.