Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 2 Lakh Seized In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The Special Task Force of Odisha Crime Branch busted a counterfeit currency racket with the arrest of one person near Bhapur area in Dhenkanal.

The cops have also seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.96 lakh from the possession of the accused.

As per reports, police arrested the accused, identified as Tushar Kumar Biswal (31) of Kachrisahi village in Deogarh district, from Rathapada village within Dhenkanal Sadar police limits.

Police have registered a case against the accused person and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.