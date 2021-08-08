Fake Currency Notes Of Rs 13.58 Lakh Face Value Seized

Sambalpur: Police here on Sunday conducted a raid and recovered machines and materials for printing fake currency notes, an official said.

According to reports, the matter came to light after one Sankar Singh registered a complaint. In his complaint, Singh alleged about the circulation of Rs 100 fake notes by two unknown persons.

Based on the information, a team was formed and searches were conducted at various places in the district.

During the raid, police arrested six persons–Sagar Sahu (26), Ashok Sahu ( 27), Shiv Sankar Bania (30), Gunanidhi Bhoi (38), Satyanarayan Nirala (26), and Abiram Jhangde (48) and recovered bundles of fake currency notes (to the tune of Rs 13 lakhs and 85 thousand), a machine, mobile phones, fake stamps, colors used to prepare fake notes, etc.

All the seized counterfeit notes are in 2,000, 500 and 100 rupee denominations.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.