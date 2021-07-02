Fake COVID-19 Drug: Crime Branch To Bring Sudip Mukherjee On Remand

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch STF has initiated the process to file an application in the court to bring Sudip Mukherjee, the owner of Max Relief Healthcare who was arrested for supplying fake Covid-19 drugs, on 10 days remand.

The agency will conduct face-to-face grilling of Mukherjee and Siba Jena, MD of Cuttack-based Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited who had procured the spurious Covid-19 drugs.

This has been informed by Jai Narayan Pankaj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Special Task Force (STF), Crime Branch.

Mukherjee’s dubious company Max Relief had manufactured Favimax tablets and was supplying them to various parts of the country. Apart from him, one more person was also nabbed by Mumbai Police in connection with the fake Covid-19 drugs trade.