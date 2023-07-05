Fake Cops Loot Gold Jewellery From Elderly Businessman In Cuttack

Cuttack: Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants identifying themselves as police personnel looted gold jewellery worth RS 3.5 lakhs from an elderly man at Dolamundai Chhak in Cuttack on Wednesday.

According to reports, the miscreants targeted a businessman, Bijay Sahu (66) of Junuspatna area, and waylaid him near Amber NX at around 11.40 pm today.

Identifying themselves as police personnel, the miscreants advised Sahu that he should take off his gold chain to avoid snatching as miscreants were actively roaming in the area.

Acting on the advice, Sahu took off his gold chain and a ring weighing 60 grams and wrap it in a paper. However, the fake cops insisted Sahu put the jewellery in the storage section of his scooter. When Sahu was acting as per the instructions, the miscreants tactfully stole the jewellery and fled the spot.

Later, when Sahu discovered that the jewellery was missing, he lodged a complaint with the Badambadi police station and an investigation was launched.

As per the complaint, the miscreants have looted gold jewellery worth around Rs 3.5 lakh. After loot, the accused fled towards Badambadi. But, police could not trace them in CCTV footage installed on the particular route.

It is assumed that the miscreants took advantage of the narrow streets of Cuttack to mislead the police. They probably escaped Street/Pithapur or Chhatrabazar from Dodmundai to avoid traces.

Sources said that the police are now collecting CCT footage from the roadsides of all the surrounding areas to trace the fake cops.

Second similar incident in less than 3 months

On the morning of April 11, a senior citizen Nilambar Mishra of College Chhak Patra Sahi was walking towards Jobra. Meanwhile, two people on a bike came in front of the Bombay Hotel and stopped him. The Hindi-speaking men introduced themselves as police and advised him to take off his gold ornaments to safeguard them from snatchers. Later, they grabbed the gold jewellery and fled. Malgodown police had identified the involvement of four persons in this incident, but so far no one has been arrested.