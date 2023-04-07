Fake Certificate Scam: Crime Branch Attaches Prime Accused Manoj Mishra’s Assets

Bhubaneswar: Stepping up its investigation into the fake certificate scam in Bolangir, the Crime Branch today attached the assets of prime accused Manoj Mishra. Some landed properties of the accused have also been seized.

The probe agency had earlier questioned Mishra’s wife as her bank account was used widely in the scam.

Besides, the Crime Branch team had also quizzed Manoj and his close aide Alok Ranjan Udgata in connection with the case at Reserve Police on the second day of their remand.

The remand was sought in order to ascertain facts, elicit further information as well as ascertain the detailed modus operandi of crime.

The residential houses of Manoj and Alok were thoroughly searched a couple of days ago for locating incriminating materials. During the investigation, the role of family members in assisting the accused in laundering money earned through fraudulent activities has also been examined.