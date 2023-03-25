Fake Certificate Racket: Coaching Centre Raided In Bolangir

Bolangir: Police claimed to have busted a fake certificate racket in Bolangir after 37 candidates were caught applying for jobs by issuing fake certificates in the postal department.

The certificates were found to be fake after the superintendent of the postal department verified it on suspicion. The matter reached police station following which an investigation initiated.

During probe process, it was found that the certificates were purchased from the Reliance Coaching Center in front of the church in Balangir.

Manoj Mishra, the owner of the coaching centre, and his associate Alok Udgata have been detained by the police on Friday. Around 12 people who had given fake certificates are also being interrogated.

The police raided the coaching centre today and seized computers, printers and fake documents. Many schools, printers and certificates from outside the state have been seized from here.

The cost of one fake certificate is Rs. 50,000, police said. Many candidates were employed with these fake certificates in various departments like education sector, health department and postal department.

During the investigation, Police found that no-objection certificates (NOCs) were also issued from the centre for the verification of certificates of many schools.

Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar monitored the raids and investigation.