Fake Cement Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack 

Cuttack: Continuing crackdowns on fake manufacturing units, the Commissionerate Police today busted a fake cement factory under Jagatpur Police Station (PS) limits in Cuttack.

According to reports, the cops conducted a surprise raid at the unit operating at Peer Bazar area and seized several adulterated cement bags.

During the raid, police also seized machinery and packaging bags of different popular brands which were used for packing the adulterated cement.

The police have been busting several fake units in and around the millennium city, which has become a safe haven for such units.