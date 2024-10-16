Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police cracked down on a fraudulent call centre allegedly involved in cybercrime, following a raid in Bhubaneswar’s Sundarpada area on Wednesday.

Five persons were detained after the confiscation of devices resembling SIM boxes from a flat in the A-205 block of Kanchan apartment in Sundarpada, according to the Commissionerate Police.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Cyber Police, along with a team from the Airfield Police, executed a coordinated raid on the apartment based on specific intelligence.

An official from the Bhubaneswar Cyber Police stated that the call centre was allegedly being used for cyber fraud.

The police have detained five individuals employed at the call centre. Also, the police seized some devices looking like a SIM box. They are currently undergoing interrogation and will be remanded for further investigation upon being presented in court. The suspicion is that they were conducting cybercrime activities from this unauthorized call centre, the police reported.

